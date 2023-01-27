Converting Your Extra Space Into a Wellness Spa

If you have an extra space in your home that you just can’t figure out what to do with, you should think about turning it into a spa. This may improve your lifestyle considerably and enable you to achieve better mental health. With a little time and effort, you can turn extra space into a spa that will make it easy for you to relax after a long and stressful day.

Declutter First

A number of homes have many more items than they have any use for, and if yours is one of these, you should consider decluttering your space first. Even if you feel relatively comfortable, take a look around your home and get rid of anything that you don’t use by either giving it away or selling it. When you have ample space, you’ll find it more straightforward to plan how to arrange your new spa. Depending on what you want to do the most in your home spa, you should make the right considerations and have the right setup. Note that, for example, 54% of women who had a facial massage reported getting supple skin while 50% of them enjoyed tighter skin. When you have the right area for facial massages in your home, you can get these benefits and more with ease.

Fix Any Structural Issues that Exist

If the extra space in which you want to add a spa to your home has structural issues, it’s important to fix them. Do this before you start to do any work so that you have a solid foundation on which to work. You may be planning to make an unused basement a spa, and in this case, one major issue you should be aware of is mold. This is because 60% of homes in the United States have wet basements, with 38% running the risk of basement mold, according to This Old House. Your home spa will be a lot safer and have a better ambiance when you don’t have to deal with such issues.

Add the Right Furniture

Your home spa may also need some furniture to be complete, which needs to be adequate for relaxation. This is especially important if you’ll be doing manicures and pedicures as well as some other spa procedures. An important point to note is that the employment of pedicurists and manicurists is forecasted to grow by 33% from 2020 to 2030. Clearly, many people see the benefits they stand to get from making frequent visits to these professionals a part of their lifestyle. If you want to make your spa at home more welcoming and better equipped, you need to shop for the right furniture.

Decorate the Space

Last but not least, it’s a good idea to get the right decor for your spa at home. This is going to complete the ambiance and make it feel a lot more like a spa. From calming pictures and paintings on the walls to decorative candle holders, there are a number of things that you can add to your spa to improve the mood. Live plants and shelves to hold them as well as the oils and other items you need in the spa will also make a positive difference. Keeping the lighting minimal and calm may also have a positive impact on the general feel of the space.

Use these tips to convert your space into a wellness spa that feels as close to the real thing as possible. You may find it easy to do if you come up with a plan and follow it the whole way. You’ll enjoy a lifestyle upgrade that not many people can boast of having and give your family the same as well.