How Does Oral Health Affect Overall Wellness?

Our teeth are a beauty trait and one of the first things people see when speaking to us. But now that masks are out of the picture, it’s back to baring all those pearlies for the world to see again. Yet not everyone is confident in their smile. There are more than a third of adults in the United States of America are unhappy with their smile, according to the American Association of Orthodontists.

It Boosts Confidence

Great-looking teeth make us feel more confident and positive about our appearance. Dentistry forms part of the beauty industry, even though not all are cosmetic. Still, even just slightly whitening your teeth or getting them cleaned is enough to make many people smile. Crooked teeth, on the other hand, can make many people shy away from the world and even avoid potential opportunities because of their teeth.

Lowers the Chances of Carries (Cavities) From Developing

With a reduced chance of developing carries or cavities in your teeth’s enamel, it also lowers the risk for toothache and tooth loss due to plaque buildup and rotting teeth. Visiting your dentist regularly to maintain healthy teeth is critical as the dentist is able to catch any plaque buildup before it becomes a cavity problem. You can, thus, preserve more of your smile in the years to come. As per the National Association of Dental Plans, in 2016, around 77% of Americans had dental insurance. More people were able to see the dentist without needing to cover the expenses out of pocket.

Lower the Chances of Developing Gum Disease

To maintain the beauty of your smile, it’s important to see the dentist at least twice a year. Gum disease affects many people and when it gets bad, it can lead to receding gums and then, tooth loss. Some patients have lost healthy teeth because of gum disease. Did you know that two-thirds of Americans with insurance had private dental insurance? However, most private dental insurance were employer-funded or paid for out-of-pocket by the patient.

Poor Oral Health Was Linked To Serious Health Conditions

Even though it might not be something we associate with each other but the CDC (Centre for Disease Control) and WHO (World Health Organization) have concluded that bad oral health is could be linked to oral cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and clogged arteries to name a few. Practicing good oral hygiene and seeing your dentist regularly may lower your risk of some medical conditions.

Your Children Won’t Be Scared of the Dentist

Many people tend to have a phobia of the dentist, which is rooted mainly in previous bad experiences or bad stories from other people. The truth is, a professional, qualified, skilled dentist will assist you without all the horror stories associated with visits to the dentist. Introducing your young children to the dentist early in their life will expose them to the environment and familiarize them with why dentistry is so important and how it can be good for them. 86% of American children have visited a dentist in the last year.

We only get one set of secondary teeth, which needs consistent care to prevent oral issues. Practicing proper oral care at home by brushing and flossing twice daily is important. You should also brush your teeth in a circular motion and change your brush every three months. Opting for a soft-bristled brush is more beneficial and less harsh on your teeth than hard bristles.

Have you visited your dentist for 2023 yet? If not, why not book your appointment and let your dentist help you combat oral issues effectively? You’ll find that oral wellness will boost the way you feel, too.