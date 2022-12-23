How to Choose the Best Stone Countertop

What Types of Stone Countertops Are Available?

Stone countertops can be a great addition to your kitchen. When working on a home improvement project like a kitchen renovation, you need to ensure that you choose all the right materials. You will need to consider a few things. You should know the cost, durability, aesthetics, and more.

Natural Stone

The global natural stone market is worth about $53,550.3 million and growing at a CAGR of 4.6%, according to PR Newswire. Natural stone includes stones like granite, soapstone, slate, and marble. Natural stone is a popular choice for kitchen countertops. Granite is the most common and comes in the most colors. It is durable and will last a long time. Marble is great for baking but is soft and porous, so it could stain and cut on marble could leave knife scars. Soapstone and slate come in very few colors and are both relatively porous. With so many beautiful options, it’s no wonder natural stone is so popular.

Engineered Stone

Engineered stone or quartz composite comprises 90% quartz and 10% acrylic or epoxy binder. This surface is much harder than other solid surfaces due to its composition. Quartz countertops cost $75 per square foot, according to Fixr. You should make sure that the stone countertop is within your budget.

Solid Surface

Solid surface countertops are low maintenance and come in various color choices. They are made of a blend of dense acrylic and polyester. Imperfections like burns and scratches can be easily fixed on these modern countertops.

Concrete

Concrete countertops closely resemble natural stone. It is a popular choice for people who need a custom countertop. These types of countertops can be pre-cast so that the concrete can be poured separately and delivered to your home. The U.S. produces about 90 million metric tons of cement every year. Concrete countertops made from cement and aggregate are a popular choice for homeowners who like industrial design.

What Does It Cost?

Countertops are priced per square foot. The price depends on which type of countertop you choose. Solid surface countertops are the least expensive countertop types, ranging from $35 to $85 per square foot. Marble would be the most expensive as it ranges from $75 to $250 per square foot. You should get quotes from multiple places to find the best price for your new kitchen countertop.

How to Pick Your Stone

After you set your budget, you should pick your stone based on your lifestyle and how you use your kitchen. If you are a heavy baker and you don’t do a lot of cutting on your kitchen counter, a soft surface like marble is perfect. If you plan on being hard on your countertop, you will want a more durable surface like an engineered countertop.

Will It Stain?

Some countertops will stain, and some will not. The softer and more porous countertops, like sandstone and marble, are more likely to stain. Countertops like granite and engineered countertops are less likely to stain. Be sure to test the material before deciding on the kind you want for your renovation.

Is It Heat Resistant?

Some countertops are more heat resistant than others. Granite is a great choice if heat resistance is a must for your new kitchen. It is highly heat resistant and durable, and it comes in a variety of finishes.

Does It Need to Be Sealed?

A porous countertop like soapstone must be sealed with mineral oil to protect it from stains or scratches. Denser countertops will not need to be sealed.

Choosing the right countertop for your lifestyle is important to the functionality of your kitchen. You need to consider how much you use your countertop for cutting things and baking and how much heat resistance you will need from your countertop. You should also figure out what your budget is before you choose. For more information on home improvement projects, keep browsing articles on FDLuxe.