Is Your AC Unit Working Properly?

If you are a homeowner, keeping your air conditioner working properly is essential to a comfortable lifestyle. Ensuring that you’re caring for your HVAC unit can allow you to save on electrical bills, lower your environmental impact, and keep your home comfortable. Because of this, it’s important that you are able to tell whether your HVAC unit is working correctly. Check out these tips below as you consider the quality of your air conditioning.

Consider The Lifespan

Understanding the lifespan of your central air conditioner is the first step to ensuring you’re getting the kind of repairs needed to keep it running properly. The average lifespan of a central air conditioner is about 15 to 20 years. If your unit is near the end of its life, it might be time to consider what you can do to ensure your system is working optimally. Proper maintenance makes it possible to get an even longer life from the HVAC unit in your house.

Heavy electricity consumption can often come from the air conditioner units. AC units use about 6% of the electricity produced in the United States, costing homeowners approximately $29 billion. This is a high cost, so it’s very important to ensure you understand that your AC unit will be taking on a heavy burden of electricity every year.

It is important to ensure that you keep your AC unit maintained as much as possible. After all, you must ensure you are looking at how you can get the most life out of your unit. The only way that this happens is to replace the parts from your AC unit and keep them maintained regularly.

Look At Your Bills

Your air conditioning likely uses a fair amount of electricity, raising your bills and contributing to your environmental impact. When your AC unit is struggling to work properly, it only exerts more energy and ends up costing you much more in the long run. Consider turning your AC off for a day or two and see how much this affects your electrical bills.

If there are only minor issues with your unit, it may be more cost-effective to simply replace small parts of the machine. Do some Googling to find local HVAC part shops or a local company that can come and perform these simple repairs. Although you may have to shell out a bit of money to keep the unit working correctly, it’ll be well worth it when your AC is working at its full potential!

Check Out The Basement

About 38% of basements with moisture problems develop mold and fungal growth issues down the line. This can happen as a result of a poor or outdated unit, or one that is leaking moisture. The risk of having a basement that grows fungus and mold is not something you should take lightly. If you choose to get your AC unit repaired, you won’t have to worry as much about mold and fungus growth in your basement. You can rely on the AC unit bringing you the cold air that you need to keep moisture at bay. Avoid the stress and costly repairs that come alongside a mold or fungal infestation. Check your basement to see if there are any underlying issues you may not have seen previously.

Overall, there are a lot of reasons to look over your AC unit often to make sure everything is up to par. Your HVAC unit can be a wonderful resource for you and your family’s lifestyle. Be sure to pay attention to anything that seems out of place, and you’ll be able to maintain a properly working HVAC unit that keeps you cool all year long!