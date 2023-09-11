The Power of QuillBot AI: How to Write Effectively and Effortlessly?

Throughout history, written communication has played a pivotal role in shaping and reshaping human societies.

Starting from “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker, which has changed the lives of black Americans to “The Second Sex” by Simon De Beauvoir, which has had a powerful impact on the state of women.

The power of written communication has continued in recent times. With the world transforming into a more digitized state, writing has become more approachable and more controllable.

Having a writing assistant such as QuillBot is a game changer. In the following article, we are going to shed light on the products and features of this effective tool. So, let’s dive in!

What Is QuillBot?

QuillBot AI is a powerful tool that aims to make writing an accessible activity to all people. Thanks to its use of natural language processing (NLP), this tool helps in writing, paraphrasing, checking grammar, and citing your work while maintaining the intended meaning.

QuillBot AI covers a number of modes, including Standard, Fluency, and Formal. It provides a helping hand for students, professionals, and others to make writing less daunting and less stressful.

The Key Features of QuillBot

QuillBot offers a variety of features that transform writing into a piece of cake in any language you want. These include the following:

1. Paraphraser

QuillBot serves as a paraphraser, enhancing any piece of writing. If you have wished before to write in an appropriate and well-structured language, QuillBot is your shield.

What is fascinating about this tool is the fact that the intended meaning will remain the same while the language used to convey it will be enhanced.

To paraphrase your piece of writing, you can choose between 9 modes:

⦁ Standard: This free mode allows you to rewrite your text in a reliable manner while maintaining the intended meaning.

⦁ Fluency: If you want to make sure that your text is free of errors and readable, then this free mode should be your choice.

Premium Modes include:

⦁ Formal: For professionals and students, this mode helps you write your text more sophistically and professionally.

⦁ Academic: This mode is also useful for students looking to write in a more scholarly way.

⦁ Simple: Well, the first purpose of writing a text is to communicate our ideas to others. Using this mode, you can simply communicate yourself in an understandable manner.

⦁ Creative: Writing children’s books, fiction books, or others requires creativity. QuillBot’s creative mode is a good tool to consider.

⦁ Expand: Expanding your text may be challenging. It requires huge efforts and innovative ideas. But using this mode, you can effortlessly expand your text as needed.

⦁ Shorten: To shorten your text, you need to exclude a number of unnecessary words. QuillBot does the job for you.

⦁ Custom: This mode is about having an individual experience. Create your mode and define your voice!

2. Grammar Checker

Grammar, spelling, and punctuation mistakes will surely decrease the quality of your text. Therefore, your readers will lose interest in your piece of writing as it will result in misunderstanding and confusion.

In order to avoid all this linguistic chaos, QuillBot offers you its grammar checker tool to write free of mistakes text and fully express your intended meaning.

3. Plagiarism Checker

Plagiarism is a real issue in the academic sphere. To protect property, QuillBot offers its plagiarism checker tool. The latter is a feature that analyzes any piece of writing and instantly sends you a report and the source of the ideas found in a text.

You can also upload files in the form of txt, pdf, docx, and HTML. Please note that premium subscriptions allow you to scan 20 pages per month.

4. Co-Writer

The idea behind the QuillBot AI co-writer tool is to give you the ability to work in one place without the need to go from one page to another. In other words, you can summarize, paraphrase, and others in only one space.

5. Summarizer

QuillBot AI summarizer is a powerful tool able to extract key points and main ideas to give you a coherent and consistent summary of your essays, papers, or documents. The tool is free and provides unlimited summaries.

you can either insert your text or upload your document. Then QuillBot AI does its magic in two ways:

Key Sentences: Provides you with a list of important sentences and ideas in bullet points. Paragraph Mode: Gives you key ideas in the form of a coherent paragraph.

6. Citation Generator

Have you ever focused deeply on writing and forgot to include your work citation? Then you felt overwhelmed and not able to do it yourself? Well, fear not as QuillBot AI citation generator provides you with the exact citation of your work in APA style or MLA style.

Whether you need to cite your work from a webpage, a journal, a book, or others, QuillBot AI has your back!

7. Translator

Language is the first means by which human beings can co-exist and build societies. But in some cases, language can also be a barrier when our mind is unable to process its symbols.

QuillBot AI understands how language is important. Thus, it provides you with its translator tool that translates text into 45 languages. The translation is completely free and accurate.

QuillBot AI Extensions

QuillBot AI can be integrated into Chrome, Word, and macOS. Now you can save time and energy. Write in relief and confidence. Focus on what your goals are and QuillBot AI will take care of linguistic matters.

The Pricing Structure of QuillBot AI

The good news here is that you are able to use most of QuillBot AI for free. However, for a better experience, QuillBot AI offers premium plans. These include:

Annual Plan: You should pay $4.17 per month. $49.95 is billed every 12 months.

You should pay $4.17 per month. $49.95 is billed every 12 months. Semi-Annual: This plan will cost you $6.66 per month and $39.95 is billed every 6 months.

This plan will cost you $6.66 per month and $39.95 is billed every 6 months. Monthly: $9.95 is billed each month.

QuillBot AI offers a 100% refund after 3 first days of subscribing to the premium. If you are not satisfied, you have the right to ask for your money back. You can also pause your subscription easily and take a break.

—

Conclusion

Your dream of painless, accurate, and correct writing is now fulfilled with QuillBot AI. Thanks to all its helpful features, you don’t have to feel the burden of writing. Focus on the core issues and let QuillBot AI do its magic!