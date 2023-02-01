What Does Car Insurance Cover?

Car insurance is an essential component of vehicle ownership, providing coverage against financial losses that may arise from accidents, theft, or other damages. As such, it is important to have a good understanding of what car insurance covers, the different types of coverage available, and the most common claims that are filed.

To begin, let’s take a closer look at the different coverage options that are typically offered by car insurance policies. The most common coverage options that are included in car insurance policies are:

Liability Coverage

Liability coverage is the minimum insurance required by law in most states. This coverage option provides protection for damages or injuries to other people or their property in the event of an accident that you caused.

Collision Coverage

Collision coverage is another important coverage option that pays for damages to your car in the event of an accident, regardless of who was at fault. This coverage option can be especially useful in the event of a collision with another vehicle or with a stationary object such as a tree or a wall.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive coverage is an optional coverage that provides protection for damages to your car from non-collision events such as theft, fire, or natural disasters. For example, if your car is stolen or damaged in a fire, comprehensive coverage can help you to pay for repairs or replacement.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

Personal Injury Protection (PIP) is an optional coverage that can provide financial protection for medical expenses and lost wages in the event of an accident. This coverage option can be particularly useful for those who have high medical bills and may not have adequate health insurance coverage.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage provides protection in the event that you are involved in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver. This coverage option can help to pay for damages or injuries that result from such an accident, even if the other driver is at fault.

Most Common Claims

According to Forbes, damaged auto glass and windshields are the most common claims filed with car insurance companies, accounting for nearly 30% of all auto insurance claims. This highlights the importance of having comprehensive coverage, which can help to pay for repairs or replacement in the event of damage to your vehicle’s windows or windshield.

Another important factor to consider is the high number of personal injury cases that result from car accidents. According to AllLaw, most personal injury cases in the United States occur as a result of a car accident, making it all the more important to have adequate coverage for medical expenses and lost wages in the event of an accident.

DUI Coverage

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal and can result in severe consequences, including the revocation of your license and criminal charges. If your breath alcohol concentration is above .08, then in most cases, you won’t be able to legally drive unless and until you obtain an interlock-restricted license.

Having car insurance does not exempt you from the legal consequences of driving under the influence or making other foolish lifestyle choices. However, having the right coverage can provide financial protection in the event that you are involved in an accident while under the influence. It is important to keep in mind that insurance companies may not cover damages or injuries that result from an accident in which the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, car insurance is a critical component of vehicle ownership, providing coverage against financial losses that may arise from accidents, theft, or other damages. Understanding the different coverage options available, the most common claims filed, and the impact of DUI on insurance coverage can help you when needed.