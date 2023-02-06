You Should Check These 7 Things Annually in Your Home

Your home is likely one of your most significant financial and emotional investments, so it’s important to keep up with its maintenance needs. This not only protects your investment but also ensures your family lives a comfortable and safe lifestyle. Here are seven things you should check annually in your home to make sure it’s running smoothly.

1. Roof Inspection

According to Bobvila, you should have your roof inspected if it’s older than 10 years. However, this shouldn’t be done by just anybody. Hire a professional for the job. They’re trained to assess the state of your roof and spot issues in their early stages before they become emergencies. An annual roof inspection involves checking for leaks and missing or damaged shingles, assessing the roof flashing, and addressing other maintenance needs.

2. Plumbing and Septic System

Your home’s functionality largely relies on your plumbing and septic system. According to a graph by Ibis World, Septic, Drain & Sewer Cleaning Services had a market size of $4.8 billion in 2021, which shows that homeowners understand the importance of keeping these systems in working order.

As you perform a visual inspection, look out for signs of damage. These include things like deposits or rust-like build-up, crimping or cracking of plastic, discoloration on braided supply horses, PEX or polymer parts, and discoloration on metal pipes, among other signs. If you notice any of these issues, contact a professional plumbing service. Have slow-running drains cleaned promptly to prevent backups.

3. Have Your Trees Inspected

If there are trees on your property, have a certified arborist inspect them. They’ll check for signs of illness, dead branches, and other problems before they escalate. A dead or dying tree poses a safety risk to your home, family, and neighboring properties. The untrained eye can miss signs of damage, so it’s important to always work with a professional.

4. Check Your Gutters

Gutters work with the downspouts to direct melting snow and rain away from your home to prevent water infiltration. Check for leaves or other obstructions in your gutters and clear any visible clogs. Contact a professional if you notice any damage. This is especially important during your fall home maintenance routine when falling leaves tend to collect in gutters.

5. Restock Essential Services

Keeping a list of your home maintenance supplies allows you to keep track of your inventory. In case of a storm, finding the basic cleaning supplies you need to keep your family healthy is quite a challenge. Every year, check your inventory and stock up on what’s missing. Supplies may include liquid or bar soap, cleaning wipes, sponges, and paper products. Running out of these supplies when a crisis hits can bring your home maintenance to a standstill.

6. Inspect Heating and Cooling Systems

Heating and cooling systems are among the most important systems in a home. They not only keep you cozy but also have a significant impact on your energy bills. Make sure they’re in optimal working order and efficient by having a professional attend to them. This way, potential issues can be identified in their early stages, when they’re easy to remedy. You should also have the ductwork cleaned every few years to improve your heating and cooling system’s efficiency. You will soon be rewarded with lower energy bills as a result.

7. Renew Essential Services

According to the Economic Policy Institute, over 55 million Americans are working in 12 unique industries that are now considered “essential”. These include utilities, food delivery, transportation, and home entertainment, among other services. Check with your providers to make the necessary arrangements to maintain access to these services.

Keeping up with home maintenance is important for several reasons. Regular inspections will help you avoid costly repairs down the road. More importantly, you’ll be keeping your family safe, and this could be as easy as including these seven home maintenance tasks in your annual checklist. It’s a perfect strategy for getting the most service from your home.