3 Pet Care Basics You Should Know

The pet industry reached a value of approximately $99 billion in 2020. Following such a big boom in the industry in 2020, the number of pets entering homes across the country has continued to increase. Many people adopted their pets during the height of the 2020 pandemic, looking to add a companion to their life while they were under lockdown.

There were plenty of other factors that helped drive the pet boom, as showcased by its continued increase. If you have recently gotten a pet, it’s important to be aware of the basic care that goes into them. Check out these useful tips every owner should know.

1. Prepare for Unexpected Expenses

As a pet parent, it’s your job to ensure you are prepared for unexpected expenses that come with pet ownership. This could include surprise injuries, an unexpected illness, or last-minute boarding costs. Keep in mind that pets can carry diseases and pests, potentially bringing them into your home. They might drag in some pests such as bugs, fleas, and other critters you don’t want to deal with. Checking your pets for fleas and ticks regularly can help you avoid the problem before it arises.

If you do find pests in your home, it’s time to call a pest control company. There are roughly 29,535 pest control businesses in the United States as of 2022. With so many different professionals in the industry, you’ll be able to find one who fits your budget and your lifestyle in no time. Be sure to give your pet monthly flea preventatives and take them in for their vaccines. Keeping your pet as healthy as possible is going to benefit you and your companion in the long run.

2. Consider Quality of Life

It can be a sad thing to think about what will happen when your pet comes to the end of its life, but it is something that you need to prepare yourself for. If your pet has recently become sick, you may need to consider their quality of life and how you should move forward. For humans, the current national median cost for cremation and viewing is $5,150. Thankfully, animal cremation costs are much more affordable. Still, you need that is something that you must consider when you take on the responsibility of owning a pet.

3. Know What Care Options are Available to You

If you’re a new pet owner, you need to establish care for your pet. This means finding a trusted and reliable local veterinarian. Ask friends and family, read reviews, and call around to determine which animal practice is the best fit for you and your new baby. If you’re someone that travels for work or simply as part of your lifestyle, you may want to consider a veterinarian that offers boarding services. Opting for a vet that offers these services can make your life easier, creating a one-stop shop for all things care-related! Additionally, the office will already have your pet’s immunization records on file, making the process much easier when it is time to board them.

Owning a pet is a large responsibility that you need to be sure you’re prepared for. Because this is a long-term commitment, you need to do the proper research before making the decision. Consider how your lifestyle will be affected if you bring a furry friend into the picture. It’s important to ensure that you’re doing the best that you can to care for your pet. Following these tips can help you do just that!