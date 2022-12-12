4 Tips to Increase the Lifespan of Your Car

As a car owner, you’re definitely well aware of the lifestyle upgrade that a reliable car gives you. You stand to get even more out of your car if you keep it in good shape and potentially increase its lifespan. That said, read on to see four tips that can help you to increase your car’s lifespan and get a lot more out of it.

1. Have a Professional Do Necessary Repairs

It’s a good idea for you to take your car to a professional each time it needs to have some repairs done. Doing this can help you to keep it in great shape for a longer time. This is because a good mechanic will know what needs to be done to your car when you bring it to them, and they won’t cut corners. With around $356 typically being spent on repair costs for your vehicle every single year, it’s clear to see how much you’ll need to spend to keep your car looking and working well. When you do this, you can be sure that your car will have a longer lifespan and it will run optimally throughout. This figure should guide you so that you know if you’re getting overcharged or undercharged, both of which should prompt your investigation into the matter.

2. Service Your Car Regularly

Regularly serviced vehicles tend to run better and cost less money for their owners to maintain. This means that the money spent on regular maintenance of your car is simply cash that’s going to help you avoid spending even more money when a minor issue gets out of hand. Since you can do some maintenance tasks yourself, there’s no good reason why you shouldn’t set a regular maintenance schedule for your car.

3. Wash Your Car Often

A clean car will look good, and you can be sure that you’ll be proud of getting into a car that’s in a great state. When you wash your vehicle regularly, you’ll be getting rid of debris and pollutants like tree sap, pollen, salt, bird droppings, and others that could negatively impact your vehicle’s paint longevity. To keep your car clean a lot more easily, you also need to park it in your garage if you have one. Remember that 25% of people who have two-car garages don’t have enough space to park their vehicles inside, while 32% have room for just one vehicle. If this is the case for you, declutter and organize your garage so that you can keep your car in a safe and clean place all the time.

4. Follow the Road Rules

Road rules are meant to help road users stay safe, so it’s in your best interest to follow them. Doing this can help you stay safe from getting into a car accident, and this will not only keep your vehicle safe, but yourself as well. Every single accident that you have with your vehicle, no matter how minor, can take some points off of your vehicle’s value. Traffic offenses, according to the California Department of Justice, made up roughly 17.4% of all misdemeanor charges throughout the state in 2019. This shows that apart from putting you at risk and lowering the value of your vehicle, getting involved in road accidents may also land you in trouble with the law, something that will affect your lifestyle.

Use these four tips to make sure that you keep your car in great shape. Whether you decide to sell it or get some more years of service out of it, you can be sure that a car in a great state will cause you less stress.