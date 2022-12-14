Luxury Features to Look for in a Florida Beach Home

Nothing screams high-end lifestyle more than a beautiful luxury home in Florida! In Florida, around one in three new home buyers want to avoid renovations and problems with plumbing or electricity, and another one in three want to choose and customize design features. Whatever your case might be, below are some luxury features to consider in your new Florida home. These features can help amplify your lifestyle!

Beautiful Roof

According to the National Association of Realtors, 45% of Realtors suggest adding new roofing before selling a home, with 32% admitting roofing is vital for selling the home. Of course, a new roof is important not only to potential buyers, but also for you! A beautiful, modern roof can instantly add character and charm to any home. Consider metal roofs or shingles with a unique pattern that stands out from the rest! Other options include clay tiles and asphalt shingles.

Stunning Landscaping

The beauty of a luxury home often lies in its landscaping! A lush, green lawn can enhance the look and feel of your house, along with other details like flower beds, trees, or brick walls around the garden. You should also consider pathways or walkways leading to the front door, or a patio if you have an outdoor area. Strategically placed lighting can also improve the overall look of your home and make it more inviting.

High-End Finishes

The finishes and materials used in your home should be of high quality yet still reflect your style and taste. For example, consider installing flooring made of hardwood or tile, and use high-end fixtures throughout the house. If you’re looking for a more traditional look, marble countertops and backsplash can really give your home an air of sophistication. Adding crown moldings, wainscoting, or other decorative features can also take your home to the next level.

Energy-Saving Features

Installing energy-saving features in your home can help reduce energy bills and improve the sustainability of your home. This can include anything from high-efficiency appliances to insulation, or even a solar panel system. You should also look for windows with double or triple panes, which will keep heat from escaping during the winter months. Taking these steps can add value to your home and help you save money in the long run.

New Garage Door

Around 70% of homeowners enter and exit their homes through the garage door, meaning it’s an important part of your home. Installing a new garage door can add beauty and functionality to the exterior of your home, while also providing additional security. Look for garage doors with stylish designs, such as carriage-style doors or glass panels. If you live a busy lifestyle, the last thing you want to worry about is a noisy and unreliable door.

Gorgeous, Big Windows

Florida has plenty of sunshine and natural light, so why not take advantage of it? Large windows can bring in lots of natural light and help you save energy. Look for energy-efficient windows with a stylish design that will provide ample sunlight while still protecting you from the heat. This can be especially beneficial if your home faces east or west, as the high-quality windows can help regulate the temperature in your home.

Protection From the Elements

Unfortunately, Florida also has its fair share of hurricanes and other tropical storms, so your home should be able to withstand extreme weather conditions. Look for hurricane-resistant doors and windows that can protect your home from high winds and water damage. You may also want to consider reinforcing the roof or installing a generator in case of power outages.

No matter what type of Florida beach home you’re looking to buy, these luxury features are sure to elevate your lifestyle and create a comfortable and beautiful home. Consider adding some, or all, of these features for an added touch of elegance! You won’t regret it.